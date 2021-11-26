Former Australian captain Steve Smith has congratulated Pat Cummins after being appointed as Australia's Test captain for the Ashes 2021-22. Cummins replaces Tim Paine who stepped down from captaincy after a sexting scandal. Smith took to Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations to @patcummins30 for being appointed the 47th Test Captain for Australia. He is a tremendous leader and will do a fantastic job as skipper. I am honoured to work alongside him as his deputy." For the uninitiated, Smith has been appointed as Cummins' deputy.

