Sumit Antil handed India its second Gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Sumit clinched a gold in the men's Javelin Throw F64 event and also set a World Record with a throw of 68.55m.

SPEECHLESS 🤩 🔥 Sumit Antil sets a WR with his first 66.95m throw! 🔥 Breaks his OWN WR with his second 68.08m attempt! 🔥 Breaks it yet AGAIN in his 5th attempt with 68.55m 🔥 Wins the Men's Javelin F64 #Gold for #IND! #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/q3Nl2m1dLM — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021

