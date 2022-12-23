Sunrisers Hyderabad bolster their overseas wicketkeeper batter department as they buy South African wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klassen for 5.25 Crores. With SRH lacking in the Indian wicketkeepr department, Klassen will definitely provide support.

Heinrich Klassen Gets Signed By SRH

Heinrich Klaasen is up next and has got fierce bids from Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad He is SOLD to @SunRisers for INR 5.25 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

