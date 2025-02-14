Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women's skipper Smriti Mandhana has backed Rajat Patidar, RCB men's new captain for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to do well in the upcoming season, which will be his maiden competition as leader. Mandhana stated that Patidar will find support and backing from his teammates, and most importantly a legend like Virat Kohli, who only wants the franchise to do well. The WPL 2023 winning captain further said that Patidar remains calm and composed, which will come in handy as a leader as well. ‘Wish You Very Best for the Upcoming Season’: Virat Kohli Wishes Smriti Mandhana and Co Ahead of RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Tournament Opener (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana on RCB Men's Captain Rajat Patidar

