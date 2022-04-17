Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik won his sixth consecutive 'Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the Match' award. The award apparently is given to the bowler who bowls the fastest ball of the match. And Umran, who clocks 150kph consistently, has now won the award every time SRH take field. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer once again won the award at the end of PBKS vs SRH match for clocking 152.6kph during the game.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)