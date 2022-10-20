Tadhg O’Donnell, a boxer from the Irish town of Wicklow, was given a hero's welcome at his school as he returned after winning a gold medal in Boxing at the European Junior Championships 2022 which were held in Italy. The Irish athlete did not drop a single round en route to his victory.

Watch Video Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)