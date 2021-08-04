American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first black woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling, when she attained the top honours in women's 68kg freestyle event in Tokyo 2020.

Check tweet here:

Tamyra Mensah Stock - your newest @USAWrestling Olympic champ - has just made history. #TokyoOlympics — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 3, 2021

