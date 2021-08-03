Team India’s Theme Song for Paralympics Tokyo 2020 was launched in presence of Sports Minster Anurag Thakur, (Paralympics Committee of India) PCI President Deepa Malik and MoS, Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik. The Paralympics 2020 Games will begin from August 24 onwards. 53 athletes will represent India in nine different disciplines.

Watch Video

