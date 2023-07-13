Tejaswin Shankar achieved glory for India by winning a bronze medal in the decathlon event at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023. The 24-year-old athlete scored 7527 overall points. This was also India's sixth medal so far in the competition, which is being held in Bangkok, Thailand. Abdulla Aboobacker Bags Gold Medal in Men’s Triple Jump at Asian Athletics Championships 2023.

Tejaswin Shankar Wins Bronze

