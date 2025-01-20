Alex de Minaur will be in action as he takes on Alex Michelsen in a men's singles fourth-round match in the Australian Open 2025 on Monday, January 20. The Alex de Minaur vs Alex Michelsen match is set to be played at the Rod Laver Arena and it will begin approximately at 2:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2025 and fans can watch Alex de Minaur vs Alex Michelsen live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans keen on an online viewing option can watch Alex de Minaur vs Alex Michelsen live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but will need to have a subscription. Novak Djokovic Won't Speak to the Australian Open's Local TV Network Without an Apology, Gives Statement Following Fourth Round Clash (Watch Video).

Alex de Minaur vs Alex Michelsen Live Details of Australian Open 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)