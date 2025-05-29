Australian Alex de Minaur is facing Alexander Bublik in the second round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Roland Garros on Thursday, May 29. The Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Bublik French Open 2025 Roland Garros clash will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Bublik match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Bublik French Open 2025 Roland Garros second round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app & website. French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Second-Fastest Man After Rafael Nadal To Notch Up 20 Match Wins at Roland Garros.

Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Bublik, French Open 2025

