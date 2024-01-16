India's Sumit Nagal is ready for the first-round matchup at the Australian Open 2024 against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. The match between Alexander Bublik vs Sumit Nagal will be played on court six on Tuesday, January 16 and has a scheduled start time of 8:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open in India. So, the Australian Open 2024 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app on mobile and Smart TV to get the live streaming of the match. Novak Djokovic Named Balkan Athlete of the Year for Record Eighth Time Ahead of NBA Star Nikola Jokic.

Alexander Bublik vs Sumit Nagal, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)