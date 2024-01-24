Carlos Alcaraz would hope to get one step closer to winning the Australian Open 2024 men's singles title when he takes on Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, January 24. The match would be played at the Rod Laver Arena approximately at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Australian Open 2024 broadcast partner in India is the Sony Sports Network and the live telecast of this match will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2,Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Fans can also watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Rohan Bopanna Set To Become Oldest World No 1 in Men’s Doubles Rankings at Age 43 After Entering Australian Open 2024 Semifinals.

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz Live

