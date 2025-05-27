Alexander Zverev is set to open his French Open 2025 campaign when he takes on Learner Tien in a first round match on May 27. The Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien match is set to be played at Court Suzanne Lenglen it is expected to start approximately at 3:55 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 and the Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien live telecast is likely to be available on its channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien live streaming on the SonyLIV as well as the FanCode apps and websites. However, they would need a subscription and a match pass, respectively, to do so. Roland Garros 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Arthur Rinderknech at French Open for 15th Straight Grand Slam Win.

Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien

Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev & Gauff begin their #RG25 journeys today Catch it all LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/bKPie3Et6N — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 27, 2025

