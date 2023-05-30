Alexander Zverev will be kicking off his French Open 2023 campaign on Tuesday, May 30. Zverev will face Lloyd Harris in the first round at Roland Garros. The match has a probable starting time of 3:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of French Open 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris, French Open 2023 match on Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Alexander Zverev vs Lloyd Harris, French Open 2023 Live Streaming Online

Day 3️⃣ of the Men's Singles draw promises plenty of high-profile action 🔥 Who will make the headlines at @rolandgarros❓ 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #RolandGarros #ClayThatSlays pic.twitter.com/0cfBFJd6YI — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 30, 2023

