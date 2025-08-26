USA's Alycia Parks will be facing Russia's world no. 5 Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the US Open 2025 women's singles on Tuesday, August 26. The Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva match will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, and it is set to start approximately at 06:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. US Open 2025: Alexandra Eala Becomes First Philippines Player in Open Era To Win Grand Slam Main-Draw Match After Beating Clara Tauson.

US Open 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

𝗨𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 🙌 Every year crowns a new story, every champion adds to the drama of this epic court 🎾 That’s why #USOpen is called the most electrifying Grand Slam in the world ⚡#USOpen2025 Main Draw starts… pic.twitter.com/ld51U53Foi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 21, 2025

