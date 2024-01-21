Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova are set to go up against each other in a riveting contest in the women's singles fourth round at the Australian Open 2024 on Sunday, January 21. Sabalenka was dominant in her win over Lesia Tsurenko while Frech got the better of Anastasia Zakharova. The contest between Sabalenka and Frech will be held at the Rod Laver Arena and it starts approximately at 7:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 2 will provide live telecast of this match and to watch live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2024: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Knocked Out After Third-Round Loss to Linda Noskova

Amanda Anisimova vs Aryna Sabalenka

The Women's Singles Round of 16 is going to be a nail-biting showdown 🎾 Who do you think will secure their quarter-final spot at #AO2024❓🥶#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/6bR39VAzxq — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 20, 2024

