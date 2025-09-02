A battle of underdogs await fans as Amanda Anisimova clashes against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the US Open 2025 round of 16 women's singles match on Tuesday, September 2. The Amanda Anisimova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia US Open 2025 match will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and is expected to begin at approximately 06:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Amanda Anisimova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia ive telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Amanda Anisimova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. US Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Cruises to Quarterfinals With Commanding Win Over Ann Li.

Amanda Anisimova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia US Open 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮! 🤩@iga_swiatek, @CocoGauff, & @janniksin are just one step away from the Quarter-finals at the @usopen. 🤩 Also watch Indian star #YukiBhambri in Round 2 of the Men’s Doubles 😍#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/sUfRQJCr90 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 1, 2025

