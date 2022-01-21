Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka go head to head in the Australian Open 2022 third round tennis match. The Amanda Anisimova vs Naomi Osaka tennis match will take place at the Margaret Court Arena and is expected to start at around 01:30 PM IST. The Australian Open 2022 live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports channels while live streaming online will be provided on SonyLIV app and website.

