France's Terence Atmane had a Grand Slam debut to forget as he had to retire hurt with cramps against Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open 2024 on Monday, January 15. The French qualifier defeated his Russian opponent in the first set, much to everyone's surprise but unfortunately, his cramps got the better of him and eventually, he had to retire hurt in pain. After he was forced to retire hurt, a dejected Atmane was seen breaking down to tears on the sidelines of the Margaret Court Arena. Matteo Berrettini, 2021 Wimbledon Runner-Up, Withdraws From Australian Open 2024 With Foot Injury.

Terence Atmane Retires Hurt Due to Cramps

Terence Atmane in Tears After Retiring Hurt

