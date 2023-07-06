In one of the biggest matches of Wimbledon 2023 so far, Andy Murray is set to go up against Stefanos Tsitsipas in a second-round men's singles match. The Centre Court will host this contest, that is scheduled to begin at an approximate time of 9:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans who want to watch the live telecast of this match can do so on the Star Sports 2/HD and Select channels. Those who are keen on watching this match online can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic Registers 350th Grand Slam Win After Defeating Jordan Thompson in Second Round Contest.

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Round 2 ready!@steftsitsipas held his nerves in a tense opening match that went to the wire & came out trumps. Will his winning streak continue? Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 9:15 PM* onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/hfzPCXKWPV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 6, 2023

