Ons Jabeur will lock horns with Anhelina Kalinina in the women's singles first-round match at the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday, January 14. Anhelina Kalinina vs Ons Jabeur women's singles first-round match will start at approximately 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel will provide the live telecast of the Anhelina Kalinina vs Ons Jabeur match while fans seeking an online viewing option can watch live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2025: Defending Men’s Doubles Champion Rohan Bopanna Suffers Shock First Round Exit.

