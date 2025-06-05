A blockbuster contest is on the cards as Aryna Sabalenka goes up against Iga Swiatek in a women's singles semi-final in the French Open 2025 on Thursday, June 5. The Philippe-Chartrier court is set to host the Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek match and it starts at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India and fans can watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. Fans looking for an online viewing option can watch the Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek live streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. But fans would need to have a subscription (SonyLIV) and a match pass (FanCode) to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek live streaming online. French Open 2025: Coco Gauff Faces 361st-Ranked Lois Boisson in Roland Garros' Semi-Finals After Frenchwoman's Win Over Mirra Andreeva; Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner Victorious.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek

