World Number 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Qinwen Zheng, against whom the Belarusian player enjoys a 6-1 record in their French Open 2025 Women's Singles Quarterfinal match on June 3. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng French Open 2025 will begin at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng French Open 2025 quarterfinal match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng French Open 2025 Quarterfinal match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. Roland Garros 2025: Novak Djokovic Earns His 100th Career French Open Victory by Overwhelming Cam Norrie

Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng, French Open 2025 Live

From winning his first Slam at Roland-Garros… …to watching it HIS way on FanCode 🏆🎾@Leander Paes shows you why this French Open is different. Every match. Every court. All stats. All yours.#RolandGarrosOnFanCode #AdvantageFans pic.twitter.com/C0hwS28n5R — FanCode (@FanCode) May 25, 2025

