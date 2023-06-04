In the first women's night match in the French Open 2023 reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka she is all set to take on 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens in the Fourth round of the Roland Garros. The match has a probable starting time of 11:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of French Open 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamila Rakhimova, French Open 2023 match on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD, Sony Sports 3 SD/HD and Sony Sports 4 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Sloane Stephens French Open 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Absolute blockbusters coming your way from the 4️⃣th round of Women’s Singles 🤩🍿 Who are you rooting for today? 👀#SonySportsNetwork #ClayThatSlays #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/7grqoNenv3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 4, 2023

