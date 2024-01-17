Italy's tennis star Jannik Sinner has become the first men's singles player to qualify for the third round of the Australian Open 2024. Jannik Sinner only went on to drop six games and defeated Jesper De Jong by 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. Jannik Sinner almost dominated every part of the match. In certain sets, Jesper De Jong was looking to make a comeback but was always restricted by Sinner. Australian Open 2024: Maria Timofeeva Advances to Third Round After Defeating Former No 1 Caroline Wozniacki in Second Round.

Jannik Sinner Advances to Third Round of AO24

