Qinwen Zheng took just under one hour to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024. She defeated Oceane Dodin 6-0, 6-3 to advance. Dodin had a great tournament until round four, but could not withstand Zheng’s challenge to advance. Giving away fewer breakpoint chances to the French star, Zheng kept her serve intact throughout the match and even broke Dodin’s serve on four occasions to seal the win. Zheng will now face first-time quarterfinalist Anna Kalinskaya in the next round. Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev Defeats Cameron Norrie in Five-Set Thriller to Enter Quarterfinals

Qinwen Zheng Advances to Quarterfinals of Australian Open 2024

That's back-to-back Grand Slam QF's for Zheng! 😤 pic.twitter.com/AcpDIW0aZY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 22, 2024

