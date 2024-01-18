In the biggest stunner so far of the Australian Open 2024 in the women's draw, Clara Burel has defeated World No. 5 Jessica Pegula by 6-4, 6-2 in the second round and has advanced to the third round of the tournament. Clara Burel thrashed Jessica Pegula with ease. Burel was in control throughout the game. It looked very unusual of Jessica Pegula. Clara Burel will next face Oceane Dodin for the third round on Saturday, January 20. Australian Open 2024: Young Alex Michelsen Jumps to World Rank 91, Topples No 32 Seed Jiri Lehecka in Second Round.

Clara Burel Advances to Third Round of AO24

The biggest stunner so far in the women's draw 🤯@clara_burel upsets No. 5 seed Pegula 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round!#AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/ty0aaO1vlO— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2024

