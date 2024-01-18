A young tennis star from the USA named Alex Michelsen defeated the Czech Republic's tennis ace Jiri Lehecka in the second round of the Australian Open 2024 by 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and has advanced to the third round of the tournament. The 19-year-old Alex Michelsen was ranked no. 526 and has now jumped up to rank no. 91 after the second-round win in the Australian Open 2024. Alex Michelsen is now set to face Alexander Zverev for the third round on Sunday, January 21. Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev Plays-out a Five-Setter Against Debutant Lukas Klein, Advances to Third Round.

Alex Michelsen Advances to Third Round of AO24

One year ago, Alex Michelsen was ranked No. 526 🔽 he's now No. 91.



Today, he toppled No. 32 seed Jiri Lehecka 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4.



Oh, and he's only 19 years old 👏#AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/ZBpLSwnazm— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2024

