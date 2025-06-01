USA's Ben Shelton is locking horns with Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Roland Garros Men's Singles on Sunday, June 1. The Ben Shelton vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025 Roland Garros clash is scheduled to begin at 6:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later at Philippe Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Ben Shelton vs Carlos Alcaraz match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Ben Shelton vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025 Roland Garros fourth round Men's Singles match on the SonyLIV & FanCode app and website. French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Second-Fastest Man After Rafael Nadal To Notch Up 20 Match Wins at Roland Garros.

Ben Shelton vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025

Sunday starts of the second week at Roland-Garros 🔥 Full order of play here ➡️ https://t.co/YzTl8AkvkM#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/zZDNkTd3dC — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2025

