Germany's tennis ace Alexander Zverev has defeated Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal stage by 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4. Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz had a very high intensity matchup, as both of them showed their full potential but Alexander Zverev came on top at the end. Carlos Alcaraz did try to make a comeback by winning the third set but was not enough. Alexander Zverev has now advanced to the semifinal stage of Australian Open 2024 where he will be facing Daniil Medvedev. Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev, Dayana Yastremska Advances to Semifinals.

Alex Zverev Returns to the AO Semifinals

The stars align for Sascha in Melbourne ✨@AlexZverev returns to the AO semifinals and is one step closer to a maiden Grand Slam trophy ✨@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/WLYySu0iYz— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2024

