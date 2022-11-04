Reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz would be taking on Holger Rune in a match at the Paris Masters 2022 on Friday, November 4. The match would be played at the Centre Court and is slated to start at a tentative time of 07:50 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1/1D would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Voot app.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

