Carlos Alcaraz is in action against Lorenzo Musetti in a men's singles semi-final match at the Italian Open 2025. The Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti match is being played at the Centre Court, having started at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India would not be able to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti live telecast, in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti live streaming on the Tennis TV app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Italian Open 2025: Tommy Paul Beats Hubert Hurkacz To Reach Semifinals; Jannik Sinner Thrashes Casper Ruud.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti

It all starts here 🎬 Musetti and Alcaraz step up for the first semifinal. Stage = set#IBI25 pic.twitter.com/TVPoZGAEbr — Internazionali BNL d'Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 16, 2025

