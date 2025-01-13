Coco Gauff will look to get her Australian Open 2025 campaign started on a victorious note when she takes on Sofia Kenin in the first round on Monday, January 13. The Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin match is slated to be played at the Rod Laver Arena and it is expected to start at an approximate time of 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2025 and fans can watch Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin live streaming on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. SonyLIV will provide Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin live streaming for those on the lookout for an online viewing option. Australian Open 2025 Day 1 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Defending Champion Aryna Sabalenka Notches Up Easy Win, Number Two Seeded Alexander Zverev Moves Into Second Round, and India's Sumit Nagal Crashes Out.

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kenin

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)