Title favourite Daniil Medvedev will face Sebastian Korda in his next match at the Australian Open 2023 on Friday, January 20. The match will begin after 2:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open 2023 in India. You can watch the Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda match live on Sony Sports 5. Meanwhile, Sony Liv will provide the live streaming of the game. Rafael Nadal Sidelined For 6-8 Weeks With Grade 2 Hip Injury After Crashing Out of Australian Open 2023.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda Live on Sony Sports Network

The Men's Singles category has seen quite a few upsets so far at #AO2023 🎾🔥 Here's what Matchday 5 has in store 💥⚔️#SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/iGWWnZcoow — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)