2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem will start his Australian Open 2024 campaign with a first-round game against Felix Auger Aliassime. Thiem defeated FAA in the 2020 US Open in a straight set and will be looking to repeat a similar outcome. The match will be played at Margaret Court Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 2:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports 2 channel. Fans can also watch Dominic Thiem vs Felix Auger Aliassime live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Matteo Berrettini, 2021 Wimbledon Runner-Up, Withdraws From Australian Open 2024 With Foot Injury.

Dominic Thiem vs Felix Auger Aliassime on Sony Sports Network

Day 2️⃣ of the #AustralianOpen sees some 𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 names in action in the Men's Singles draw 🤩 🍿 Which of these players will you be rooting for? 🙌#SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats #AO2024 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Lu50wPu0cE — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)