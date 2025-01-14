Elena Rybakina is all set to be in action as she will lock horns with Emerson Jones in the women's singles first-round match at the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday, January 14. Elena Rybakina vs Emerson Jones women's singles first-round match will start at approximately 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel will provide the live telecast of the Elena Rybakina vs Emerson Jones match while fans seeking an online viewing option can watch live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2025 Day 2 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Survives Scare, Stefanos Tsitsipas Knocked Out; Iga Swiatek Notches Up Easy Win, Carlos Alcaraz Advances.

Elena Rybakina vs Emerson Jones Live Streaming and Telecast Details of Australian Open 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)