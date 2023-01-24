Elena Rybakina will be facing Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of women's singles at the Australian Open 2023 on Tuesday, January 24. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and is set to start at approximately 7:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 5 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Belinda Bencic To Book First Quarter Final Spot.

Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Almost time for the business 🔚 of #AO2023 🥶 ⏳ 4️⃣ pulsating quarter-finals await tomorrow - pick your semi-finalists 💬👇 Stream every second of #AusOpen action, LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/nlTocovWzw — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 23, 2023

