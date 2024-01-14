Aryna Sabalenka will begin her title defence by being second seeded in the Australian Open 2024 against Ella Seidel, a German opposition ranked 172 and with limited experience in the Women's Singles first round. The Ella Seidel vs Aryna Sabalenka match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 14, 2024 and has a probable start time of 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open in India. So, the Australian Open 2024 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app on mobile and Smart TV to get the live streaming of the match. Coco Gauff Enters Australian Open 2024 As Teenage Grand Slam Champion, Says ‘The Pressure Is Off’.

Ella Seidel vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Unfold all the tennis action tomorrow as the court queens take centre stage 🤩🎾 Which fixture are you excited for❓#SonySportsNetwork #AO2024 #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/fXf1raQXrV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 13, 2024

