A blockbuster showdown is on the cards as Iga Swiatek faces Emma Raducanu in a women's singles third-round contest in the Australian Open 2025 on Saturday, January 18. The Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu match is slated to be played at the famous Rod Laver Arena and it starts approximately at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). For India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights and fans can watch the Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu match live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but can only do so after having a subscription. Paula Badosa Issues Explanation After Viral Video Shows Her Allegedly Gesturing at Boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas Who Tried to Calm Her Down During Australian Open 2025 Match Against Marta Kosytuk.

