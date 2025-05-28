Iga Swiatek will go up against Emma Raducanu in the second round of women's singles competition at the French Open 2025 on Wednesday, May 28. The Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier and it is set to start approximately at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India and fans can watch the Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Fans looking for Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu live streaming can do so on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. French Open 2025: Joao Fonseca Becomes Second-Youngest Roland Garros Match Winner After Carlos Alcaraz.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 #RG25 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 2️⃣ Catch Alcaraz, Rune, Sabalenka & more lighting up the clay at the #RolandGarris streaming LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/6mzrhZWMI8 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 28, 2025

