Second-seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Fabian Marozsan in his men's singles second-round match at the French Open 2025 on Wednesday, May 28. The Philippe-Chatrier court will host the Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz clash, and it is expected to start at approximately 4:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network as the official broadcast partner, fans in India will find viewing options of Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz live telecast on its Sony Ten TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can also watch Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz Roland Garros Tennis match live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites, but would need to have subscriptions and match passes for the same. French Open 2025: Joao Fonseca Becomes Second-Youngest Roland Garros Match Winner After Carlos Alcaraz.

Fabian Marozsan vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 Live

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 #RG25 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 2️⃣ Catch Alcaraz, Rune, Sabalenka & more lighting up the clay at the #RolandGarris streaming LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/6mzrhZWMI8 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 28, 2025

