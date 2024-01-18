Emma Raducanu's Australian Open 2024 campaign came to an end after she suffered a second round defeat at the hands of Yafan Wang on Thursday, January 18. The former US Open champion went down 6-4 4-6 6-4 in the contest which lasted for close to three hours. This was Wang's best-ever result in a Grand Slam as she made it to the third round with this victory. Australian Open 2024: World Number 5 Jessica Pegula Loses Against Clara Burel in Second Round.

Emma Raducanu Out of Australian Open 2024

Yafan Wang secures her best-ever Grand Slam result, defeating Emma Raducanu 6-4 4-6 6-4 in a tick under three hours to reach the third round!#AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/OygZK4ECJG — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2024

