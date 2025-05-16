Some of the world's top tennis stars will be in action in the French Open 2025, commonly known as Roland Garros. The year's second Grand Slam, the French Open 2025, will start from May 25 and it will conclude on June 8. The good news for fans is that FanCode will provide French Open 2025 live streaming for fans in India. Whether French Open 2025 live streaming will be available for free or would require a match pass like other sports on FanCode is yet to be announced or revealed. Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion in men's singles. Iga Swiatek is the defending women's singles champion. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray End Coaching Partnership Ahead of French Open 2025.

FanCode to Provide French Open 2025 Live Streaming

ADVANTAGE-FANS! Time to watch Roland Garros YOUR WAY. Watch this space for more 😉#RGonFanCode | @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/MVlJBbJ2IQ — FanCode (@FanCode) May 16, 2025

