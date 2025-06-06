Former world no. 1 tennis legend Bjorn Borg, born in 1956 is celebrating his 69th birthday today, on June 6, 2025. The Swedish maestro won 66 career titles in singles and is presently the eighth-best in the Open era. With six French Open and five consecutive Wimbledon titles, Bjorn Borg is undoubtedly one of the greatest of all time in tennis. As the legend celebrates his grand 69th birthday, fans of Bjorn Borg didn't forget to wish him. Check below to see some of the birthday wishes Bjorn Borg received. French Open 2025: Coco Gauff Beats Lois Boisson To Set Up Final With Aryna Sabalenka.

Milestones

6 junio 1956 nace en Sodertaje, Suecia, el gran Bjorn Borg, uno de los mejores tenistas en la historia, ganó 6 Roland Garros, 5 Wimbledon, 2 Masters, se retiró joven a los 27 años, después de ser 4 veces finalista de US Open #GrandesTenistas pic.twitter.com/f7lo37vH7q — Antonio Ubilla (@AntonioUbilla1) June 6, 2025

Historia

6/6/1956: Nació Bjorn Borg. Integrante de la galería de los mejores tenistas de la historia. pic.twitter.com/yMeGtdxZvX — Eduardo Ronco (@eduronco8) June 6, 2025

'Happy Birthday'

Happy Birthday Bjorn Borg 🎵 pic.twitter.com/nhtmqXylsf — 破滅のパンク (@zcpbFuNWhU7527) June 5, 2025

'Happy Birthday Tennis Player'!

Happy birthday tennis player Bjorn Borg pic.twitter.com/hCHcuegFXO — Tim Lambert (@TimLamb17916673) June 6, 2025

'One of the All Time Greats'

6 June 1956. Björn Borg was born in Stockholm, Sweden. He won 11 Grand Slam major titles (6 at Roland Garros and 5 at Wimbledon). He’s considered one of the all time greats of men’s tennis and would probably have won more major titles had he not retired (aged 26). pic.twitter.com/Y6aQfGxsjo — Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) June 6, 2025

