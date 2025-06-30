Hungarian tennis player Anna Bondar will face off with Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the first-round match of the Wimbledon 2025. The Anna Bondar vs Elina Svitolina first round Wimbledon 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 30, from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Anna Bondar vs Elina Svitolina first round Wimbledon 2025 match is organized to be hosted at the Court 18. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Anna Bondar vs Elina Svitolina first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details can use the JioHotsar app and website for free. Wimbledon 2025 Schedule: When is Tennis Grand Slam Starting? Know Important Dates and Key Fixtures.

Wimbledon 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Less than a day to go! 🕐 The women of #Wimbledon2025 are prepped to serve brilliance. Technique, power, and persistence. they’ve got it all. Who’s your pick to go all the way?#Wimbledon2025 Starts 30 JUN, MON, 3 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/sYSG2kih0e — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)