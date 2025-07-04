Aryna Sabalenka is set for a high-octane showdown against Emma Raducanu in the third round of the women's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on July 4. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu match is set to take place at the Centre Court and it will begin approximately at 10:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast of Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu match will be available om its channels. Fans also can watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Wimbledon Breaks Strict All-White Dress Code Rule, Allows Players To Wear Black Armbands To Honour Diogo Jota After His Tragic Death in Car Crash.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu

It’s a date with Centre Court. World No.1 meets British No.1 🤝#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/K2qhtzTtNu — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2025

