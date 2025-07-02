World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will meet Marie Bouzkova in the second round of the women's singles match in the Wimbledon 2025 tournament on July 2. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova women's singles match has an approximate start time of 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova second-round Wimbledon 2025 match is set to be hosted at the centre court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Aryna Sabalenka vs Marie Bouzkova Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Coco Gauff Says Criticism of Aryna Sabalenka’s French Open 2025 Comments Went ‘Too Far.’

Wimbledon 2025 Matches Today

Ready for more? 🤝 Tap below to see the full Order of Play ⬇️ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2025

