Ben Shelton from the USA is facing Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in the third round of the men's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on July 5. The Ben Shelton vs Marton Fucsovics match is set to take place at Court 1 and is organized to start at approximately 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast viewing options of the Ben Shelton vs Marton Fucsovics match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans also can watch Ben Shelton vs Marton Fucsovics live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Wimbledon Breaks Strict All-White Dress Code Rule, Allows Players To Wear Black Armbands To Honour Diogo Jota After His Tragic Death in Car Crash.

Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Viewing Options

Grandest court! Glorious players! Greatest Grand Slam! 🤩 Gear up for the ultimate tennis showdown, #Wimbledon! 🎾 Catch the action LIVE from 30 JUNE only on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/uryzHLfmAI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)