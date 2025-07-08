British tennis player Cameron Norrie is up against Carlos Alcaraz, the ace Spaniard in the quarter-final match of the men's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on Tuesday, July 8. The Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz match is set to be played at the Centre Court and it will begin at approximately 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast viewing options of the Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans also can watch Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner To Undergo MRI on Injured Elbow After ‘Unfortunate Fall’ in Match Against Grigor Dimitrov.

Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025 Match Details

